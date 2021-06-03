Many more Assassin’s Creed games come to Stadia as Ubisoft+ beta expands availability

Ubisoft+ is expanding its beta into Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland. Subscribers in these new countries can get access to tons of the company’s titles for just $14.99 USD or €14.99 EUR per month. On top of that, subscribing from directly within the Stadia app now just takes a few clicks.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered will soon join the other AC titles on Stadia, making it the perfect place to play some open-world, hidden blade goodness. Oh, and Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry Blood Dragon, Rayman Legends, Child of Light, and Rainbow Six Siege are all coming to the platform as well. The addition of Ubisoft+ to Google’s cloud gaming service is turning out to be better than I thought it would.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the titles that you’ll soon be able to pick up on Stadia with or without paying for Ubisoft+. If you do, you can play as much as you’d like for just the aforementioned $15, and if you don’t, you can add these to your library for their individual cost once they become available. As some of the trailers for these games includes mature content, I’m going to link to them on Youtube instead of placing them here like I normally do.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag

It is 1715. Pirates rule the Caribbean and have established a lawless pirate republic. Among these outlaws is a fearsome young captain named Edward Kenway. Trained by Assassins, his exploits earn the respect of pirate legends like Blackbeard, but draw him into an ancient war that may destroy everything the pirates have built. View trailer on Youtube

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Experience the slow transformation from Assassin to Assassin hunter. Follow your own creed and set off on an extraordinary journey through New York City, the wild river valley, and far away to the icy cold waters of the North Atlantic in pursuit of your ultimate goal to bring down the Assassins. View trailer on Youtube

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

The year is 1775. The American colonies are about to revolt. You are Connor, an assassin who has sworn to secure liberty for his people and his nation. To do so, you will hunt your enemies across a staggeringly large, open, and realistic world. Unleash your lethal skills in a violent quest that will take you from chaotic city streets to blood-soaked battlefields in the hostile American wilderness and beyond. View trailer on Youtube

Far Cry 4

Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence. You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother’s dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts and every second is a story. View trailer on Youtube

Far Cry Primal

Welcome to the Stone Age, a time of omnipresent danger and limitless adventure, where giant woolly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers rule the Earth, and humanity is at the bottom of the food chain. As the last survivor of your tribe, you will learn to craft a deadly arsenal, fend off fierce predators, and outsmart enemies to conquer Oros and become the Apex Predator. View trailer on Youtube

Far Cry Blood Dragon

You are Sergeant Rex Colt: Mark IV Cyber Commando. The year is 2007 and Earth has been ravaged by a nuclear war which erupted in the 90s. The east vs. west conflict has raged for generations, and humanity continues to struggle to progress after a disastrous decade. New paths for peace must be found, and the US cyborg army may have discovered a solution: a powerful bioweapon on a distant island. Your mission is to gather information and figure out what the hell is going on. View trailer on Youtube

Rayman Legends

Join Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies in the epic platformer Rayman Legends. The gang must run, jump, and fight their way through mysterious worlds to save the day and discover the secrets of every legendary painting in the enchanted forest. View trailer on Youtube

Child of Light

Aurora, a young girl from 1895 Austria, awakens on the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria. To return home she must fight against the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night, who have stolen the sun, the moon, and the stars. At stake is not only Lemuria, but Aurora’s true destiny. Created by a talented team at Ubisoft Montreal using the UbiArt Framework, Child of Light is an RPG inspired by fairy tales complemented with a story carefully crafted in verse and rhyme. Step into a living painting, the breathtaking scenery of Lemuria is an invitation to explore a long-lost world. View trailer on Youtube

Rainbow Six Siege