The Chrome Cast 27: Google’s hardware event, Pixel 4 & ASUS Flip C433 leaks

On this week’s episode, we talk through leaks and how the sheer amount of them around the Pixel 4 have made Google’s upcoming hardware event a bit of an interesting proposition. At this point, what are they even going to say when they get on stage? And, with all these Pixel 4 leaks, it almost feels like everyone is getting a bit bored of them now.

Right in the middle of that malaise, however, we have fresh leaks of a new device from ASUS in the Flip C433 that we hope to see very soon. In sharp contrast to the leak fatigue felt by followers of the Pixel 4, these leaks have reignited the desire for this type of thing in the Chromebook space. With both FCC listings and new retail photos showing up, we’re extremely excited by ASUS’ latest flagship Chromebook.

We also talk a bit about the other Google hardware available now in the Nest Hub Max and upcoming in the Nest Home Mini that just passed through the FCC. The Nest Home Mini leaked a bit over a week ago and just passed through the FCC, so we now know that it is not just a rumor, but a real device likely bound for Google’s upcoming hardware event.

Finally, we discuss Stadia getting full Chrome support for the XBOX One S controller and Sony’s DualShock 4 as well including vibration over both wired and wireless connections. It is a packed show and we’re excited for you to listen along!

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

Notable Links



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

This episode is brought to to you by NordVPN. Secure your browsing on any device and keep your private data to yourself! CLICK HERE to try it out and get 75% off a three-year plan for a limited time!

This episode is also brought to you by Blue Apron. Perfectly-Portioned, chef designed meals delivered to your doorstep. Ready in 20 Minutes. Step-By-Step Recipes. Freshness Guaranteed. CLICK HERE to get started.

Last but certainly not least, this podcast is also brought to you by WordPress.com, our go-to platform for creating websites! This is not just another website builder, WordPress.com is a full-featured web platform with thousands and thousand of plugins and tons of scale. If you just need a personal site or want to create an online business, WordPress.com will have you covered. Go to ChromeUnboxed.com/WordPress to find the plan that is right for you and create your very own website.