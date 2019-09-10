The latest Chromebook from ASUS is now priced to sell

We’ve not had enough time with ASUS’ latest Chromebook to completely form a review, but I have used it enough to already be able to say it is worth some consideration as a purchase if the price is right. As a notable step down from the very-fantastic Flip C434 in most ways, the MSRP of $499 for the ASUS C425 is simply too high in a world where the C434 sells for $499-$559 when on sale. But, as I said, at the right price this Chromebook is worth your consideration. And it is that price for right now.

That’s right, with a full $100 price reduction, the ASUS Chromebook C425 is now only $399 and priced in a way where it is very easy to recommend that you snatch it up if you are in the market for a new Chromebook. While not as well-outfitted as its bigger, badder sibling is, this Chromebook has grown on me considerably since we unboxed it just under a week ago.

I’m not done forming all my opinions on it, but I love the keyboard and ultra-wide trackpad, love the tiny bezels, and have really enjoyed the matte finish of the screen. As long as you understand that the entire bottom portion is plastic and the screen is not touch-sensitive, this is a great deal on a Chromebook that has – thus far, at least – been very enjoyable to use. With the Core m3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the ASUS C425 is also ready to handle just about anything you can throw its way. You may want to act fast as we don’t know how long this deal will last.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook C425 on Amazon



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Big shout out to Brett Milner for the tip!