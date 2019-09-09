Nest Hub Max now available basically everywhere

A device that I’ve been looking forward to since it was unveiled at Google I/O 2019 is now available for purchase. Google’s Nest Hub Max is the company’s latest smart displays and introduces some new features that makes it stand out from last year’s Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub), which ended up becoming my one of my favorite smart home devices. Now Google has made a larger version, with a bigger screen, louder speakers, and a camera.

The $299 Nest Hub comes in either chalk or charcoal and features a 10-inch HD display, a 6.5 MP camera, two far-field microphones, and an Ambient EQ light sensor. The larger base packs some powerful speakers with two 18mm 10W stereo speakers and one 75mm 30W sub-woofers. The larger screen also makes it easier to look up recipes or check the weather and will make this scene an even more capable digital photo frame.

The most impressive new feature in the Nest Hub Max is the built-in camera that can do way more than just make video calls. Keep in mind this device is intended to be a centerpiece in the main living areas in your house, unlike the Nest Hub that was designed to go anywhere in your home. The camera can be used for video calls and video messages with Duo, but more importantly, it can be used as a Nest security camera and can be used like any other Nest camera to monitor your home.

Additionally, the built-in camera allows for a new feature called Face Match that will see use the camera to recognize you and display relevant notifications like your upcoming events, video messages, commute information and more. The Hub Max also used the camera for gesture controls like pausing music with a simple raise of your hand.

We will need to spend some more time with the device to determine how well these features actually work and we will put together a full review in the future, but if you’re already sold on the Nest Hub Max you can purchase it starting today from the links below.

Shop the Nest Hub Max: