Move over Pixel 4 – new leaked images of the upcoming ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 are here

I’m only partially kidding with that title. It seems that everyone on the internet has witnessed a Pixel 4 leak at this point. The only real question left at this point is: which Pixel 4 leak haven’t you seen? The phone has been leaked by Google and countless other sources to the extent that I actually glossed over the latest leak video with all three color variants in it for a couple days. It’s all become a bit boring at this point and I think the world is just ready to experience all the fun stuff the Pixel 4 is bringing to the table and stop talking about it.

Leaks are fun stuff, though, and I can confidently say that there’s no leak hype around Chromebooks like there is for phones, so we’re way less likely to be fatigued of Chromebook leaks at this point. As a matter of fact, right in the midst of all the iPhone 11 leaks and Pixel 4 leaks, this new set of leaked retail images of the upcoming ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 are just what the doctor ordered. FCC pics can be ugly or simply unflattering and, from the looks of these new pics, that was the case with the Flip C433. In the last article about this Chromebook, we shared plenty of photos, but they weren’t eye-pleasing at all.







Thanks to Kevin Tofel over at About Chromebooks (all images credit: About Chromebooks), that all changes today. He has a source who has leaked a few actual retail photos of this new device and I must say, it is an absolute looker. While I don’t agree that the squared-off chassis points at Pixelbook design cues, I do think that this more-square look feels reminiscent of the hugely-popular ASUS Chromebooks Flip C302, and that is a very good thing. Imagine that device and the Flip C434 getting together and you have a rough idea of what this Chromebook will look like.

We’re still looking at the same 16:9, minimal bezel display, 360-degree hinge, and aluminum build, but we’re adding side-firing speakers (awesome) and a square-ish bottom portion that should make tablet mode feel a tad more tablet-like. If I’m honest, a 14-inch device isn’t a great tablet, so this change doesn’t help users like myself too much. I do, however, love the look of a more-square body and love the fact that the USB Type A port is along for the ride in this new setup.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

With leaked images like this showing up, we can’t be far from an official launch of the ASUS Chromebook C433. All that is left to understand about this new device is where it will slot itself. With so many similarities to the Flip C434, it is a bit confusing as to what ASUS is doing with its Chromebook line at the moment. Hopefully more details will emerge soon and we will better understand the need for another similar Chromebook alongside the Flip C434 and C425. I’m sure we won’t be waiting too long.