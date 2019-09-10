October 15th may be the day we welcome the next Pixelbook into the world

This one comes with free grain of salt or two, but we may now know the date of Google’s upcoming hardware event where we’ll see the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but also some other hardware we here at Chrome Unboxed are way more excited about. Don’t get me wrong, I think the Pixel 4 is shaping up to be the best Google phone ever and I cannot wait to get my hands on it, but we’ve been tracking the new Pixelbook (known around here as ‘Atlas’) for over a year and a half, and it’s about time we know exactly what Google has up its sleeve.

In the image above (couldn’t embed @evleaks tweet as he has the option turned off as well as the ability to view the tweet unless you are already a follower), you can see Evan Blass’ tweet of a leaked image of the Pixel 4. As we’ve seen the device from Google already, there’s really no debate that this is the phone. More telling is the date on the lock screen as Google and other manufacturers have used this Easter egg technique to hint at upcoming launch dates before. Assuming this image is actually from Google and did actually leak out, it feels like a safe bet that October 15th will be the date for the next hardware event.

Generally, Google’s events occur sometime in October with the first two of these annual events taking place on October 4th and last year’s announcements happening on October 9th. If you want to check dates, you’ll notice that year one and year three occurred on Tuesdays and that October 15th falls on a Tuesday as well. Does that mean this is etched in stone? No. Does the tweet above cause me to go ahead and book my flight? No way. But you have to admit the Tuesday date and this tweet make a decently compelling case.

The entire leaked image

Again, a grain of salt is needed for things like this and, but Evan Blass doesn’t tweet stuff like this unless he’s pretty sure of it. If I were a betting man, I’d place some major money on the fact that Google will be sending out announcements in the next couple weeks for their annual hardware event. For Chromebook enthusiasts like us, that means we get to see the Pixel 4 in the flesh, but more importantly, we’ll finally get to know what Google’s latest direction in the Chromebook space is. For all intents and purposes, last year’s Pixel Slate was a miss. Here’s hoping that on October 15th, we get to rejuvenate our excitement around a Google-made Chromebook with a proper successor to what is arguably the best Chromebook ever created.

