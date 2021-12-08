New Sumo Suite Perk gives you loads of creative web-based software for your Chromebook

A new offer can be claimed on the Chromebook Perks website or through the Explore app on your Chromebook for three free months of Sumo Suite, a popular and long-running creative painting app. What’s unique about this app, however, is that it’s not the original “Sumo Paint” that you’ve probably heard of before. Sumo Apps Ltd has completely reinvented itself in recent times as a music creation, programming, photo, audio, and video editing, and even 3D modeling software company in addition to its usual painting and sketching tools.

Believe it or not, yes, this means that you can do full 3D modeling right through your web browser in addition to all of the aforementioned creative endeavors. All of Sumo’s apps are actually PWAs or progressive web applications, so once you log in and visit them individually, you can simply tap the install button at the top-right of Chrome’s Omnibox, or browser URL bar.

I’ll be sure to go into detail and review each of the apps in Sumo’s suite at some point, as their video editor looks rather robust and is quite beautiful too. Honestly, given where they came from in the past as a simple Microsoft Paint alternative that runs in the browser, I was taken aback at the fact that they’ve transformed so much, and have even intentionally optimized their apps for Chromebooks!

This three months is considered a trial and is valued at $29 USD. If you decide to remain subscribed to Sumo Suite after that trial period, you’ll be automatically charged $9 USD each month thereafter in order to access downloads, unlimited editing and tools, their robust community, and even to get rid of ads while you create.

Google has added a slew of creative app perks in recent memory, like Tayasui Sketches, and is truly pushing the narrative that Chromebooks are for more than just browsing the web. With Pixlr just gaining pen pressure sensitivity on the web, apps like WeVideo and Clipchamp existing for browser-based video editing, and more, the landscape for creative individuals to use a Chromebook for their day-to-day life and work has become more a reality than anyone could have possibly imagined even just five years ago! You can grab Sumo below from the Google Play Store, but I highly recommend you use it on the web instead!