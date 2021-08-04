Google Store ‘accidentally’ leaks upcoming Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell products

We all know by now that hardware and software ‘leaks’ that ‘accidentally’ get out by the company the products originate from are usually less so leaks and more so clever marketing strategies of our modern age. Taking advantage of a common problem in the industry in order to build hype is nothing new, and Google is a professional at it (just look at Pixel phones lately).

Last night, Google placed a few new Nest hardware products on its store temporarily before taking them down shortly afterward. With the removal of the Nest Cam IQ from the storefront, and with the upcoming ADT partnership that the company has already spoken about – which is set to take place at exactly this time of the year – we should be hearing about this officially before we know it.

Courtesy of Android Police, who was tipped off by a Twitter user by the name of @joelenington, the screenshot above was taken just before the new devices disappeared into the ether. By next month, we should be staring at an official announcement from Google regarding a revamped Nest Cams (one with a battery, and one wired), as well as a Nest Cam with a floodlight and a new battery-powered Nest Doorbell!

There are also a few bundles that will be put together containing a few of these devices for anyone looking to have Total Security in their home, or even just a simple Outdoor Monitoring solution. Though we have this information, we don’t know much more than that, as the details of each device were not snapped before they were removed.

I’m particularly excited about a Nest Doorbell with a battery – I’m not fond of the idea of hardwiring one, so that’s always been a barrier to entry for me and my family. Any opportunity that Google gets to simplify things should increase adoption rates. More importantly, the ADT partnership should make this new wave of devices much more reliable with fewer outages – giving homeowners more confidence in their setup.