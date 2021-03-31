Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You are here: Home / Hardware / A Nest Hello doorbell successor may join Google’s hardware lineup this year
A Nest Hello doorbell successor may join Google’s hardware lineup this year

A Nest Hello doorbell successor may join Google’s hardware lineup this year

By Leave a Comment

After the new Nest Hub with sleep tracking appeared at the FCC and released shortly after, we then saw a new Nest Cam and the ‘Pixel Buds A’ make an appearance. This morning, it seems like the leaks just keep coming in – a website called The Tape Drive posted an image that looks to be the base of a next-generation Nest Hello doorbell device! Supposedly, it was found buried in the new Google Home app update v2.35. Here’s a quick look at the device in question:

There are a few things of interest with this image. If it does, indeed, end up being a next-generation Nest Hello doorbell, it’s certainly shaped a bit differently than its predecessor. Rather than having a wider, shorter look, this one is more long and skinny in shape and looks to improve on the previous design. The most obvious change here is that it’s rocking a Type-C port rather than an older micro USB, and the placement of the screws has been made less obvious. It also looks like it will utilize smaller screws.

Something I noticed while staring at this image for a while is that there is no QR code placed on the base here. If you notice, there’s also no FCC label printed on it. I don’t particularly believe that Google will go another route outside of QR codes to connect its future devices as it currently does via the Google Home app. Instead, I believe that this is most certainly a pre-production model and that it will feature a QR code and an FCC label upon its release.

In regards to that light grey circle found near the bottom of the oblong device, I believe it’s probably just a modernized screw cover or something. There’s really no way to tell at this time, especially since the 2018 model didn’t have a cover there. Instead, it had a concave recess in the plastic housing of the base where the screw to separate the two halves of it was likely hidden. The last thing I want to talk about is the beveled lip running around the device. Near the top, Google has cleverly chosen to shape it as a traditional doorbell may often be shaped.

more from Chrome Unboxed

It certainly gives it a homey feel, and if this design is carried to the front of the device, it may or may not sit well with users. I wouldn’t doubt that we soon see an FCC filing for this device come to light over the next few days to a week as well, and its confidentiality is likely to expire in September just as with the Pixel Buds and Nest Camera, pointing to a Google hardware reveal. Let’s chat in the comments about what you think this device is. I have virtually no doubt in my mind that it is actually a Nest Hello doorbell, and it almost seems silly to say it’s anything other than, but you never know!

Get Alerted About New Posts On
Your Schedule
Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter
Latest Posts

About Michael Perrigo

Think. Tinker. Dominate. Game developer and author. Must learn something new every day. I have a passion for the mobile games industry and where it's headed. I enjoy working out and eating delicious food to counteract my progress.