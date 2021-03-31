A Nest Hello doorbell successor may join Google’s hardware lineup this year

After the new Nest Hub with sleep tracking appeared at the FCC and released shortly after, we then saw a new Nest Cam and the ‘Pixel Buds A’ make an appearance. This morning, it seems like the leaks just keep coming in – a website called The Tape Drive posted an image that looks to be the base of a next-generation Nest Hello doorbell device! Supposedly, it was found buried in the new Google Home app update v2.35. Here’s a quick look at the device in question:

There are a few things of interest with this image. If it does, indeed, end up being a next-generation Nest Hello doorbell, it’s certainly shaped a bit differently than its predecessor. Rather than having a wider, shorter look, this one is more long and skinny in shape and looks to improve on the previous design. The most obvious change here is that it’s rocking a Type-C port rather than an older micro USB, and the placement of the screws has been made less obvious. It also looks like it will utilize smaller screws.

Something I noticed while staring at this image for a while is that there is no QR code placed on the base here. If you notice, there’s also no FCC label printed on it. I don’t particularly believe that Google will go another route outside of QR codes to connect its future devices as it currently does via the Google Home app. Instead, I believe that this is most certainly a pre-production model and that it will feature a QR code and an FCC label upon its release.

In regards to that light grey circle found near the bottom of the oblong device, I believe it’s probably just a modernized screw cover or something. There’s really no way to tell at this time, especially since the 2018 model didn’t have a cover there. Instead, it had a concave recess in the plastic housing of the base where the screw to separate the two halves of it was likely hidden. The last thing I want to talk about is the beveled lip running around the device. Near the top, Google has cleverly chosen to shape it as a traditional doorbell may often be shaped.

It certainly gives it a homey feel, and if this design is carried to the front of the device, it may or may not sit well with users. I wouldn’t doubt that we soon see an FCC filing for this device come to light over the next few days to a week as well, and its confidentiality is likely to expire in September just as with the Pixel Buds and Nest Camera, pointing to a Google hardware reveal. Let’s chat in the comments about what you think this device is. I have virtually no doubt in my mind that it is actually a Nest Hello doorbell, and it almost seems silly to say it’s anything other than, but you never know!