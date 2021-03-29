A new Google Nest Cam may have just made an appearance at the FCC

Things seem to be moving along rather quickly for the new Nest Camera. It was only in January when the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor was discontinued and Google stated that it had plans to partner with ADT in order to release a new lineup of devices for the masses. Last night, a new FCC filing for a device labeled G2AL9 could point to one of these new cameras coming close to release, according to 9to5Google. If true, and this ends up being the ADT version of the camera, I’ll give this product a try since the frequent Nest service outages that have been occurring have me rethinking my choice of home security. I believe and stand by the fact that this is due to Google’s lack of experience in the security field compared to a 100-year-old expert company like ADT.

So, why does this new filing seem to be for a new Nest Cam? Well, the test documents therein state that this device streams (citing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology built-in), but do not mention a display for presenting said streamed information to the user. In fact, the FCC ID is printed on the back of it. It also has a “3.65Vdc Rechargeable Li-polymer Battery or 5V from AC/DC Adapter” as its power supply (Additional battery power is utilized for backup power during outages, I suppose).

Earlier this week, a new pair of what look like next-generation Pixel Buds also passed through the FCC (which I hope don’t suck this time), and interestingly, both these and the supposed Nest Cam’s confidentiality documentation expire in September, so I’m led to believe that both will make an appearance at Google’s hardware reveal event later in the year along with whatever else they may be cooking up.

Are you excited about a new Nest Cam? Would you be more excited if it were rocking a reliable ADT service subscription? What do you think Google’s marketing will be surrounding the new device? I believe that as it continues to dig in and focus on the “thoughtful home” instead of simply a “smart home”, it will attempt to win back user trust by appealing to their trust in a company like ADT. It’s a smart move, I think, and I wholeheartedly hope that the company leans hard into this when the time comes.