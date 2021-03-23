Google may be working on new Pixel Buds, and I hope they don’t suck this time

Try as I could, I simply could not fall in love with Google’s Pixel Buds. I tried everything to get them to work as intended – up to and including swapping them out twice – yet they continue to cut out even after the latest updates. I’ve been so frustrated by them that I went on a rant recently about them. They’re beautiful, they fit mostly well in my ears, they’re truly wireless, and they have Assistant built-in. All of those things have been overshadowed for me because of their performance since they launched, and that’s simply disappointing. Despite all of these issues, the thought of a new pair of Pixel Buds gets me truly excited. Luckily for us all, Google may actually be working on a new pair if an FCC filing is to be believed.

9to5Google concluded based on several factors shown in the FCC listings that these could only truly be the left and right earbud of a new pair of Pixel Buds, and we’re inclined to agree. For starters, the devices – whose model numbers are SZGGPQY2 and SZGG7YPJ, respectively – are apparently too small to have the FCC info printed on them. Being that these numbers aren’t printed very big, these two devices would have to be super, super small – like, fit in your ear small.

They’re also both utilizing the same wireless bands as the current generation of Pixel buds, which is likely no coincidence. However, the most convincing piece of the argument is the dimension of the two devices. They’re 27x20x15 mm – which are virtually identical to the current model of Buds. This is all awesome, right? But how will they do compared to the ones I sadly keep on my desk and refrain from using thanks to all of the issues I’ve been experiencing? Well, that’s the reason I’m so excited about these – let me explain.

In the paperwork, the power output for these devices – again, likely the left and right earbud of one pair of Pixelbuds-to-be – is a bit higher. The current ones have 8mW/16mW, while the FCC listing shows 13.24mW/19.82mW. If this is designed to prevent the cutouts that I couldn’t escape while listening to my music, then I’ll be a happy camper. The confidentiality request on each listing expires in September, so 9to5 believes that this could hint at a Made by Google event announcement. If this is true, I’ll be on board thanks to the improved device output boosting my confidence, so I really hope that all of this ends up being true.

I can’t help but feel that Google has been keenly aware of these severe cutouts and how poor the user experience has been for the current Pixel Buds. The fact that they’re not taking responsibility for them and replacing people’s devices en masse or recalling them upsets me a ton. I truly feel as though I’ve had a lacking experience since I picked up my earbuds. I think that the idea of the Pixel Buds is what I’m in love with – not the Pixel Buds themselves. I hope that should I buy into the new ones, the same issues don’t occur. If they do – well, you know how the saying goes.