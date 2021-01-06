The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has been discontinued as a new lineup of security cameras is being planned

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has been in and out of stock around the world for a little while now and it wasn’t until today that Google gave word to several outlets that they have no intention of restocking it – it’s officially been discontinued. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is their, well, outdoor camera that features close-up tracking view, 12x digital and enhanced zoom, and even daytime HDR. It could detect people from 50 feet away and even identify them based on their faces – oh yeah, and was weatherproof too.

However, thanks to Google’s partnership with ADT, we’ve learned that the 147 year old security company will create a new lineup of devices powered by Google Assistant at some point later this year. Now, we have direct confirmation of this via a Google Spokesperson who opened up on the matter in response to the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor being discontinued today.

“Nest will keep investing in new innovations, including a new lineup of security cameras for 2021.” Google Spokesperson

In October, the Nest Secure was discontinued and a few weeks ago the Nest Detect was marked as out of stock with no intention of returning until after the new year. It remains to be seen whether or not Google will actually follow through on this, but demand for the Secure’s sensors remain high and they did place a banner across their listing for it on the Google Store. If anything, they will probably restock them for a few months before getting rid of them entirely. At best, we can expect them to remain in stock until Q3 of this year or a little while after so that everyone has a chance to upgrade to whatever comes next.

All of this to say that anyone hoping to snag a Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is out of luck for around nine more months. Google’s propensity to leave their users without something to tide them over in the gap between new device releases is odd. Hopefully, those who already own these cams – myself included – will continue to receive updates for the foreseeable future. I feel that this is likely since Google already understands the importance of supporting existing devices (but not providing new features) during the in-between as they’ve previously spoken about when news of the Secure being discontinued began to circulate.