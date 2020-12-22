The Nest Detect is out of stock and won’t return until after the new year

Upon visiting the Google Store to buy an extra Nest Detect for my one unguarded window, I found that its splash page is covered by a large banner stating that it’s now out of stock until early 2021 – bummer. I guess I’ll have to cover that window with an attack cat dog or go full-on Home Alone until then.

We’re sorry, we’ve experienced a delay. Nest Detect will be back in stock in early 2021. Nest Secure is sold out and is no longer available for sale on the Google Store. We are committed to providing our existing Nest Secure users with continued feature support, software fixes, and critical security updates. We will have more Nest Detect inventory in early 2021. Click here for more info.

We’re not sure why there’s a shortage and whether we’ll see them restocked in January, February or slightly later, but it’s likely that they’ve slowed production on them since they recently discontinued the Nest Secure with no known successor in the works. We’re just guessing, but since the device was so popular and since it shipped with only two Detect accessories, Google may have realized they needed to produce more as a stop-gap for the demand until they roll out their services on ADT’s new devices late next year.

Despite the Secure’s discontinuation, Google has committed to continual updates for it for the foreseeable future. I’m fully convinced that as soon as these new ADT devices finally do ship, updates for the Secure will end so that Google can (strongly) encourage everyone to upgrade. So long as ADT and Google keep prices competitive and provide great features and consistent updates, I’m personally on board. While I love the Nest Secure, I do see things it can do better. ADT was established in 1874 – that’s 146 years ago! I’m glad that instead of trying to tackle home security on their own as a company that’s new to it, Google is partnering with the experts.