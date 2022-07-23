The Chrome Cast 183: Pixel 6a is here and there’s still life in the Pixelbook line

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin by chatting about the arrival of the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro on the scene. We’ve known the launch would be on July 21st since the initial announcement, but the arrival of the pre-order date means our impressions video and countless others are now out in the wild. We stack up the Pixel 6a against its bigger, more-expensive siblings and talk about why this is such an important device for the Google hardware team.

We also chat about the Pixel Buds Pro, the expectations we have of them, and the reasons they could be an absolute home run for Google if things align properly. From there, we transition to talking about the resurgence of hope in the Pixelbook lineup stemming from a missed admission by Google’s Rick Osterloh during Google I/O 2022 that future Pixelbooks were on the roadmap. It’s a packed episode and we hope you enjoy all of it!

