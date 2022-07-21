Pixel Buds Pro preorders are live

Today is the day. Google has opened up preorders for the highly-anticipated Pixel 6a powered by Tensor. You can currently place your order for Google’s budget-friendly smartphone and for $449, you’ll have the Pixel 6a in hand in a little over a week. That’s exciting stuff for Google fans but personally, I’m way more excited about Google’s OTHER product release happening today.

Announced alongside the Pixel 6a, the new Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s latest premium earbuds and I sincerely hope that they will deliver where previous iterations fell short. The Pixel Buds Pro brings full noise canceling to the party and retail for a mere $20 more than the previous premium Pixel Buds. (Not the Pixel Buds A-Series) That said, these things are going to have to be seriously good at everything Google is advertising if there is any hope of competing in the premium earbud market. Most importantly to us, the noticeable lag in the original TWS Pixel Buds needs to be non-existent in this new iteration.

Anyway, we’ll have our hands on the new Pixel Buds Pro very soon and will give you a full review ASAP. I really believe that Google’s new earbuds will bring great audio quality in a product that’s worthy of the $199 price tag but the jury is out until we get them in the office. For now, you can go ahead and hold your place in line by preordering the Pixel Buds Pro from a number of retailers. Currently, the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and BH Photo are taking preorders for $199 and the earbuds should start shipping on July 28. You can find these listings and any new retailers over on The Chrome Shop at the link below. I presume that mobile carriers will start carrying the Pixel Buds Pro in the near future. We’ll let you know if that’s the case.

Pixel Buds Pro Specs