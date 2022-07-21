Where to preorder the Google Pixel 6a today and get a free Pixel Buds A-Series

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated Google Pixel 6a go live today at 1 pm EST in the U.S. and have already opened up in Europe and parts of Asia. Google’s new “budget” smartphone is expected to be well received and likely to become the company’s new best seller, considering its affordable price tag and similarity in features and design to the flagship Pixel 6/6 Pro line.

To assist with your pre-order journey, we thought we’d put together a list of where you can pre-order the device today. Note that for a limited time (July 21st through August 1st) you can score a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (not Pro) with your Pixel 6a pre-order from certain retailers and locations. So far, we’ve been able to confirm that you will get the free buds from the Google Store in the U.K., Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan. We have also seen that same offer pop up at Best Buy in the U.S. and some international Amazon listings. However, we recommend that you double-check the listing you are eyeing to make sure it does in fact include the free buds.

Best Buy’s Free Pixel Buds A-Series offer

The Pixel 6a will go on sale on July 28th and will retail for $449 USD. It is powered by Google’s own Tensor SoC, and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. As with the Pixel 6 family, the Pixel 6a will have mmWave 5G for certain carriers, but it will also have the more common sub-5G. It is also available in three colors: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.

Google Pixel 6a colors

The device will also come with some exclusive features, at least in the beginning, such as the Magic Eraser “camouflage” feature which will dull the colors of unwanted objects in your pictures, instead of completely getting rid of them. It will also be available for pre-order in India for the first time, a very important market if this phone is to compete with the likes of Samsung. Check out the link below for the retailers where you can pre-order the 6a today. We’ll be updating this list as more links are made available.