Pixel 6a will officially launch in 13 countries, including India

With Google I/O 2022 firmly in the rear-view mirror, we are now looking forward to July for the next hardware releases from Google. Both the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro were announced at I/O and slated for a July 21st release date. Both are set to be in stores the week after – on July 28th – and while I’m not planning on buying up a Pixel 6a, I’m definitely eyeing a set of those new Pixel Buds Pro.

With the Pixel 5a last year, we were excited by the launch, but it was overshadowed by two things: the impending Pixel 6 launch and the fact that it was only made available in 2 countries. Now, we all know Google isn’t the best with wide availability of its products, but a list of only 2 countries is exceptionally short even with the global pandemic as a contributing factor.

Much better availability with Pixel 6a

It seems Google has their production lines in a much better spot at this point in 2022, however, and Android Central is reporting the Pixel 6a will arrive in 13 countries at launch. That’s a really big increase in just one year and I have a feeling Google is pretty confident in this device’s potential for high sales.

The list of countries may look familiar if you’ve researched this a bit for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as they are basically the same with the addition of a very important market: India. Though the list of available countries is far lower than what we see with Samsung devices, it is good to see Google getting their A-series phones out to more people. With a starting price of $449, I have a feeling this could be the best-selling Pixel yet.

Countries where the Pixel 6a will be available