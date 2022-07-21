Select carriers are already offering free Pixel 6a phones

Google’s budget-minded Pixel 6a smartphone has finally arrived. Well, preorders are available and the mid-range Tensor-powered phone for the masses will start shipping next week for the affordable price of only $449. At that price, it shouldn’t be too difficult to pull the trigger on this phone. Thanks to the same Tensor SoC that powers Google’s flagship devices, you can rest assured that you’ll be getting a solid Google experience. That said, eligible buyers can already score the Pixel 6a on a discount if they decide to purchase through select carriers.

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Pixel 6a and get a massive $300 discount when you trade in an eligible device on an existing line. That lands you this solid phone by Google for only $149 and that’s tough to beat. Better yet, you can actually nab the Pixel 6a for free via 24 months of bill credits if you add a line to an eligible plan. You’ll just be on the hook for taxes on the phone and activation fees if you pick up your new Pixel 6a in-store. Online orders simply have to pay taxes and you can activate the phone yourself when you have it shipped directly to you.

Verizon is running a similar promotion with which eligible customers can add a line and get the Pixel 6a for free over 36 months of bill credits. That’s a $499 value for this deal since the Verizon version of the Pixel 6a comes equipped with MMwave support just like the flagship Pixel 6 phones. I don’t have a Verizon account so I couldn’t tell if there was a trade-in deal similar to T-Mobile but you can bet that this will be just the first of many promotions on Google’s mid-range Pixel.

I’m not recommending you go add a new line just to get a free Pixel but this is a great deal if you were looking to add a new phone to your plan. Personally, this would be a great first device for my daughter, and the $0 price tag relieves some of my anxiety about her losing it or smashing it because, you know, kids. Find both deals at the links below.