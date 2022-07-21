Wrap your Pixel in a half shell: Pixel Power!

Dbrand is at it again and bringing back their “Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels” (TMNP) skins just in time for the Google Pixel 6a’s release. For those unfamiliar, Dbrand is a Canadian company that makes customizable skins, cases, screen protectors, and plates for various smartphones, computers, and game consoles. It is very well known for being hyper-tuned into pop culture and for having a hilarious Twitter feed where it has made a name for itself by turning up the snark.

Last year, Dbrand released limited edition skins for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that mimicked the look of the legendary – yes, legendary – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoons. As someone growing up in the 90s, this was a great callback and a marketing move I could appreciate. Understandably, the tweet announcing the skins went viral. However, now Dbrand is bringing this classic back and releasing updated skins for the Pixel 6a, following the pre-orders for the device going live.

You wake up. It’s 1993. A Saturday. You don’t have to go to school. You sit down in front of the TV with a bowl of Cap’n Crunch. The Turtles are fighting some aliens today. You’re going to Jeff’s house this afternoon to play Mortal Kombat. It’s the last time you’ll ever be happy.

The TMNP skin for the Pixel 6a is currently selling for $24.95 and shipping in early August. Dbrand also provides a microfiber cloth and has really good instructional videos available to assist you with installing its skins. The TMNP skin is also available for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the same price if you are so inclined. I have personally used Dbrand skins before and can attest that they are of very good quality and a great solution if you want to protect your device from scratches or simply want to give it a new look.

Bonus: Just for laughs, if you are a long-time fan of the TMNT and are wondering what they are up to these days, you’ll be happy to know they are alive and well – and middle-aged now. Michaelangelo married April, his long-time crush; Raphael has a soul patch; they do all their shopping at Whole Foods and wear sneakers from New Balance.