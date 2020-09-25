The Chrome Cast 80: Google’s hardware has all leaked out

This week on The Chrome Cast, we stay in one lane: Google’s. Specifically, Google’s upcoming hardware. Over the past few days, leak after leak has happened and pretty much everything is out in the open about new phones, a new Chromecast, a new smart speaker, and a new Wi-Fi router. Between this week’s podcast and last week’s episode, we’ve learned a whole lot.
There’s a ton to be excited for and a bit to be bummed by, too. While the Chromecast looks absolutely stellar, the new Wi-Fi is a head-scratcher and the possible $699 price tag of the Pixel 5 feels like a complete miss for a compromised Pixel phone for 2020. We’re talking about it all in our lead up to Google’s hardware event, so sit back and enjoy the conversation.
