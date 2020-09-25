Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 80: Google’s hardware has all leaked out
The Chrome Cast 80: Google’s hardware has all leaked out

The Chrome Cast 80: Google’s hardware has all leaked out

By Leave a Comment

This week on The Chrome Cast, we stay in one lane: Google’s. Specifically, Google’s upcoming hardware. Over the past few days, leak after leak has happened and pretty much everything is out in the open about new phones, a new Chromecast, a new smart speaker, and a new Wi-Fi router. Between this week’s podcast and last week’s episode, we’ve learned a whole lot.

There’s a ton to be excited for and a bit to be bummed by, too. While the Chromecast looks absolutely stellar, the new Wi-Fi is a head-scratcher and the possible $699 price tag of the Pixel 5 feels like a complete miss for a compromised Pixel phone for 2020. We’re talking about it all in our lead up to Google’s hardware event, so sit back and enjoy the conversation.

NOTABLE LINKS

Get Alerted About New Posts On
Your Schedule
Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter
Latest Posts

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.