Snag a free Nest Mini while you wait for new Google hardware on September 30th

Google’s annual hardware event is only 14 days away and like a lot of you, I can’t wait. I am definitely sad that we won’t be traveling to a physical event this year but the anticipation of new Google products still has me excited for the event. Although we don’t expect to see a new Chromebook, there are certainly some noteworthy products that will be unveiled on stage, like the new Chromecast that will include a remote. To celebrate new Google hardware on the way, we have decided to give away a couple of Google Nest Mini smart speakers to two lucky winners.

You can read about what we expect to see at the “Launch Night In” event in Robby’s recent post, but to quickly summarize, we expect to see a new Pixel phone, the much-anticipated Chromecast with Google TV, and a new Nest Home speaker. Like normal, a couple of these products have leaked extensively, but it will still be nice to get the full details and see them in the flesh. The event will be live-streamed to the public at 2PM EST/11AM PST on September 30th so you can watch along and see exactly what Google brings to the stage.

As we count down the days until the event, you can join in on the excitement and enter to win a brand new Google Nest Mini – the small but powerful smart speaker that was announced at last year’s Made by Google hardware event in New York City. It is a great addition to any connected home and can easily fit into any room in your house. To enter to win all you have to do is follow the steps below in the giveaway box.