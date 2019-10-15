Nest Wi-Fi and Nest Mini: Small changes make all the difference

As expected, Google unveiled an updated Mini speaker today along with a second-generation Wifi. Both of which are now part of the Nest brand and with the new name comes some updates that make the new devices better than ever.

Nest Mini

Google’s second iteration of the Mini Assistant smart speaker could easily be confused with the original as it keeps practically the exact same design. There’s the small addition of a punchout on the back for mounting on the wall but apart from that, it looks identical to its predecessor on the outside.

The inside of the Nest Mini is an entirely different story. Google stated on stage that the Mini pushes out 2 times the bass response as the Home Mini as well as an overall better sound experience. Well, we had a chance to test out the Nest Mini to see if the hype is real. It most certainly is. The audio from the tiny speaker is on par with the original Google Home device and other speakers more than twice its size.

Another neat upgrade to the Mini is the addition of the “local Assistant” that was touted to be headed to the next Pixel phone. Essentially, the Assistant will be “running on-device and is capable of processing and understanding your requests as you make them, to deliver answers and execute commands up to 10 times faster.” The Nest Mini will come in the same Coral, Chalk and Charcoal colors with the new Sky model joining the family. The best part of the upgraded Mini is the fact that it still costs only $49 and pre-orders are available now with units shipping on October 22.

Pre-Order the Nest Mini at the Google Store

Nest Wifi Router and “points”

Google’s Wifi routers have been one of the best selling mesh systems on the market since its release in 2016. The latest version adopts the Nest namesake and brings the Google Assistant smart speaker experience to the party. As 9to5Google reported last month, Google’s new mesh system is a slightly different take than the previous Wifi that featured identical routers.

Instead, the Nest Wifi features one router and additional add-on devices named “Points.” The main router is exclusively the host for the network while the Points expand the mesh while giving you a little something extra. Each Point also comes equipped with a Google Assistant smart speaker that is said to be comparable to the new Nest Mini all the way down to the “local Assistant.” Our hands-on with the Nest Wifi confirmed that the Points offer not only an aesthetically pleasing product but a very capable smart speaker that will fit into almost any decor.

On top of some new tricks, the Nest Wifi boasts a 25% increase in coverage with a router and one Point providing up to 3800 square feet of network connectivity. The Nest Wifi router will be available beginning November 4th and prices start at $169 for the Wifi router and $269 for the router and one Point. Pre-order today from the Google Store.

Pre-Order the Nest Wifi at the Google Store