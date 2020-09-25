Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Here’s the new Chromecast with Google TV in action

And the leaks just keep coming. We now have a full-blown video from Reddit featuring the fluid and fast UI of the new Chromecast with Google TV. Jumping through the interface, it is quite clear that this little dongle isn’t going to be stuck with slow speeds or laggy UI. Instead, moving through tabs and content, everything looks responsive and super-smooth. Here’s the video of it up and running from Reddit.

As you can see in the video, there are all sorts of streaming media services available as well as simple games you can play with the Chromecast remote that comes in the box. Still, we’re not seeing any overt mentions of Stadia and that is a tad bit perplexing, but watching the interface jump through all the content on offer is very encouraging for a relatively-cheap streaming dongle that likely will only set users back $49.99.

Interestingly enough, it seems the UI will pull shows it thinks you are interested in and offer them up on the home page regardless of whether or not you have that particular streaming service installed or not. It isn’t clear if this is the standard setup of if you can opt out, but I like the idea of suggested, curated content bubbling up regardless of whether or not I have a particular streaming app installed. I’ve long thought a show like Westworld would be awesome, but I’ve not pulled the trigger on HBO Max. Seeing a suggestion for shows like that over time might be the reason I give some streaming providers a chance when I wouldn’t have prior.

It also sounds a lot like the upcoming ‘Kaleidoscope’ feature we have been tracking that is on the way for Chrome and Chrome OS. Perhaps it and the new Chromecast will pull from the same data set to offer up relevant, interesting content for users across multiple platforms. Time will tell on that, but in the near term, I’m very excited by the look of this new Chromecast and we only have to wait until next Wednesday to see it all laid out in detail.

