Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV shows up a bit early in new photos

At this point, everything we’re expecting to see at Google’s hardware event on September 30th has all been leaked. We know about the new Nest speaker that will replace the aging, original Google Home. We know about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 that Google already leaked out themselves. And we know that a new Chromecast with Google TV on board (a rebrand of Android TV) is set to make an appearance as well. While we’ve had pretty solid leaks of this new streaming dongle up to this point, it turns out the new Chromecast wanted in on some fresh leak action in the lead-up to the actual event.

Thanks to leaker Roland Quandt over on Twitter, we have a few press-ready images to feast our eyes on. These images show us mostly what we’ve come to expect in the new Chromecast with an oval-shaped dongle and a remote, but there is one detail that doesn’t quite line up with previous leaks. Early renders showed a customizable star button that looks to have been dropped from the formula. It seems we’ll be getting a volume rocker, navigation circle, Assistant button, back, home, mute, YouTube and Netflix buttons.

Along with these images, Quandt also found some new images of the upcoming Nest-branded speaker, though those images don’t do much to further the narrative around this new piece of hardware. You can head over to WinFuture to check them out if you need a better idea of what is coming.

Google’s hardware event will take place at 2PM EST on September 30th, so we really don’t have much longer to wait until we see all this new hardware, know all the proper names, and get to start testing it all out.

image credit: WinFuture