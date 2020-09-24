Google’s new Chromecast and Nest Audio speaker are hitting store shelves early

Well, here we are, a week out from the next Google hardware event, and not only has everything already leaked out, it appears some of the hardware is already sitting on shelves at local Walmart stores and others have shown up in in the hands of Reddit users. Let’s start with the new Nest Audio speaker.





This part of the new hardware on offer by Google simply showed up on the shelf at a local Walmart and a Twitter user – @SweetDaddy69 – snagged a few pics of the new packaging we all know will be on shelves in the coming weeks. The fact that it is already in Walmart stores tells us that we may see this speaker arriving in stores very shortly after the official announcement next week. Furthermore, Roland Quandt has posted a link on Twitter showing a full-blown product page for the speaker over on Lowe’s website that confirms the $99.99 price and gives us a bit of a description:

Meet Nest Audio. Hear music the way it should sound, with crisp vocals and powerful bass that fill the room. Just say, “Hey Google” to play your favorite songs from the streaming services you use most or get help (1). And create a home audio system with your other Nest speakers, just like that. Listen in stereo sound or all around the house (2). Or say, “Hey Google, move my music to the bedroom speaker,” and it follows you. Nest Audio is designed to fit right into your home. And it looks as amazing as it sounds. Nest Audio requires Wi-Fi, a nearby electrical outlet, a Google Account, and a compatible mobile device. Minimum OS requirements are available at g.co/home/req. (1) Music subscriptions may be required. (2) Compatible smart devices required.

On to the new Chromecast

Next up, let’s look at the hands-on leak of the new branding for Chromecast with Google TV. Just like we thought would be the case, this dongle is sticking with the Chromecast branding and simply adding “with Google TV” to the naming to imply that we have a modified Android TV on board for use with the remote control. There’s nothing necessarily new in this video from a functionality standpoint, but you can check it out over on Reddit to see the box in all its new Google-y glory via video.





At this point, it seems we’re just waiting for some full hands-on unboxing videos with both new phones to show up. If history is any sort of a guide, I’m betting we’ll get some of those before the weekend is out. We’re inside a week now, so I’m simply looking forward to getting this hardware in the office to test out so we can let all of you know if it is worth your money. So far, all signs point to yes.

SOURCE: via 9to5 Google