Google’s new smart speaker gets a name, leaked pics, and will likely cost less than $100

We are coming up on Google’s fall hardware event and it is just 9 days away at this point. We expect to see new Pixel phones, a new Chromecast with Google TV, and a new Google-made speaker that stands to replace the original Google Home that went out of commission a few months back. Nearly every single detail has leaked at this point, including prices, images, and details on all the hardware we expect to see. One thing has yet to leak up to this point, however, and dthat is the price point of Google’s new smart speaker.

If internal naming from an APK teardown is to be believed, it seems that the new device will go by the name of Nest Audio. The naming is a tad bland, but I suppose it works. After all, the Google Home naming is slowly being replaced with Nest on every product, so I guess it was inevitable. Where we once had Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max, we now will have the Nest Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest Audio. Like I said: it works.















The new Nest Audio speaker (image credit: WinFuture)

While we don’t have internal system pricing images like we saw with the new Chromecast, there is confirmation from an inside source close to Android Police that the new Nest Audio will cost users $99.99 at full retail. If true, this undercuts the original price of the Google Home by $30 and from all that Google has learned in making solid speakers over the past few years, that means we’ll be looking at a solid price on a very solid speaker.

We don’t have long to wait at this point to have all our leaks and expectations fulfilled, so be sure to join us at 2PM on September 30th for Google’s hardware event as we’ll have the live stream up and running for easy viewing here on Chrome Unboxed. We’re ready!