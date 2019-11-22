The Chrome Cast 37: Stadia’s rocky arrival on the gaming scene

In this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we are (not surprisingly) talking all about our first few days with Google Stadia. From the iffy shipping schedules to launching without getting invite codes into user’s hands, there were quite a few things that were less-than-stellar about Stadia’s grand entrance on the scene
It’s not all bad news, though, as there are some parts of the Stadia experience that are not only playable, but downright fun. Destiny 2 with a group of friends on a Chromebook simply wasn’t possible just last week, and yet that exact experience just this week sealed the deal on making us here at Chrome Unboxed firm believers in what Stadia is capable of.
Notable Links
