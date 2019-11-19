This Core i3 Chromebook is WAY too good to be $279

We featured this Chromebook deal a few days ago but I felt that it deserved a second visit for a couple of reasons. The first reason is the price. Walmart knocked $100 off the already inexpensive Core i3 Acer Chromebook 715 but now, you can get if for even less. $279 will score you a 15.6″ Full HD Chromebook with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a whopping 128GB of storage. This model also happens to be one of the first on the market to include a built-in numeric keypad.

The chassis of this Chromebook is solid with what feels like an all-aluminum build and overall, it just feels premium. However, there are a couple of things you should know before you pull the trigger on this one. The stock photos on Walmart’s website show the 715 model that’s equipped with a fingerprint sensor. This version DOES NOT have biometrics. Not a huge deal for most users. Besides, the specs on the Chromebook listing don’t state that it has the sensor.

Now for the bigger caveat about this Chromebook. I received an email from one of our regular readers who had purchased this device and he had a concern about one of the features listed on the product. The Backlit Keyboard.

Acer’s website landing page for the Chromebook 715 does say that this feature is optional but Walmart’s listing specifically lists a backlit keyboard. Take that for what it’s worth. Walmart and other resellers generally pull their information from the manufacturer. So, there isn’t much you can do about it.

However, when my Acer Chromebook 715 arrived today and I unboxed it, I lifted the lid to see the usual Intel and Acer stickers on the keyboard deck. Right there, in black and white were the words “Backlit Keyboard.” Again, this Chromebook is hands-down the cheapest Intel Core device you’re going to find anywhere but this is a gross oversight on Acer’s part. We love all the peeps over at Acer but we’re hoping that they will address this one quickly. Even if it is just a simple notation on Walmart’s listing to point out the mislabeling, something should be done to warn buyers.

That being said, I can still recommend this device for anyone on a budget who wants a powerful Chromebook with a lot of premium features. I just wanted to make sure you know, going in, what you’re going to get. You can find the Acer Chromebook 715 Core i3 at the link below. (I have reached out to Acer and they are currently taking a look at this model and the listing.)

Core i3 Acer Chromebook 715 at Walmart