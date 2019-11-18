Google Store shows off Black Friday deals early

In a move that is a tad different than some of the other retailers out there, Google has chosen to keep Black Friday contained to Thanksgiving Day and the day after. So many other stores have just opened up the gates already, and while I am a fan of just putting things on sale in November and skipping the whole Black Friday madness, I’m not a fan of labeling month-long sales as Black Friday deals. If it is a Black Friday deal, make it a deal on Black Friday.

The phrase has almost lost all relevance at this point, but Google is one of the few sticking to their guns and making most of their Black Friday deals on – you guessed it – Black Friday. Actually, it seems Google’s main deals will begin on the Thanksgiving Thursday before, but it’s close enough to qualify as a genuine Black Friday sale.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Included in this sale is nearly everything Google offers, including $200 off the Pixel 4/4XL, a new Nest Mini for $29, Core m3 Pixel Slate for $449, and the Nest Hub Max for $199. This is just the tip of the iceberg, though, and nearly all products will be getting some sort of price drop.

Notable exceptions are the Pixelbook Go, standalone Stadia Premiere, and the standard Nest Hub, but this is only a preview. Google isn’t exactly saying this is all that will be on sale, instead offering this as a ‘sneak peek’ of what will be on offer late next week. The deals look solid, and I know I’ll likely be snagging a few of those $29 Nest Minis for solid Christmas gifts. We haven’t given that speaker a proper review, but I can tell you it is worth every single penny at that price point.

See All Google Store Black Friday Deals