More power, less money. The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is $300 off, again

I will never, ever tire of sharing great deals on this particular device. Ok, that may be a slight exaggeration but seriously, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 remains one of my favorite machines of all time. It combines so many things that make a Chromebook perfect for a wide variety of users. From its premium, all-aluming chassis to the discreetly garaged stylus, the Spin 13 hits on almost every button a buyer could want.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 also delivers on the internals. This Core i5, 8GB model will smoke just about any Chromebook on the market and that’s an important feature for users who are looking to get the most horsepower out of their laptop. Even at the retail price of $899, the Spin 13 is worth the money when you consider that a comparable Pixelbook Go will get you a lesser mobile processor, no stylus and it isn’t a convertible.

Sorry, I digress. For the past month or so, the $900 Spin 13 has enjoyed a steep discount and we thought it was worth a second mention. With so many Black Friday deals headed this way, it would be easy to overlook this one and miss out on what is still one of the best sales available this month. On Amazon, you can grab the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Spin 13 for $599 and that’s a deal worth shouting about.

One more thing worth mentioning is the fact that the recent update to Google’s Auto Update Policy has extended the life of the Spin 13 to June of 2025. That means you’ll be guaranteed updates for five an a half more years at the very least. All-in-all, you won’t likely find a device with this many features combined with this much power at this price. It is most definitely my top pick of the month thus far when we’re talking bang for your buck.

Core i5 Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On Amazon