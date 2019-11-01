2019 Black Friday Preview: Chromebooks, Smart Clocks and more

Halloween is officially behind us and for many people, that means it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. More specifically, Black Friday. Crazy as it may sound, the biggest shopping day of the year is a mere four weeks away and we’re already starting to see upcoming deals around the web. That means savings on Chromebooks, Chromecast-enabled TVs, smart-home devices and more will see major discounts at just about every retailer you can name.

We’ve rounded up a few sneak-peeks to help you get your shopping list started and hopefully, take a little bit of stress out of the madness. Kicking off the Black Friday list is Lenovo who will be running deals throughout the month of November leading up to the 29th. In the Chromebook department, Lenovo is knocking $80 off a pair of great budget devices that are great to have around the house for the kiddos or even as a secondary machine for most casual users.

Lenovo Chromebook C330

Regularly priced at $279.99, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is a versatile 11.6″ convertible. The 2-in-1 features a 1366 x 768 touch display, Android apps and a durable design that’s perfect for the kids. It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage and is powered by the ARM-based MediaTek MT8173 processor that has made Lenovo’s 11.6″ lineup popular. It will be $199.99 starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.











Lenovo Chromebook S330

Another device that’s great for the younger ones and it won’t break the bank also happens to be one of our top picks for the around $200 category. The Chromebook S330 can be souped up to a FullHD display but for casual use, the HD model is perfectly capable and it’s just, plain cheap. The 4GB/64GB model usually costs around $270 but come November 28th, it will be a cool $179.99.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: Cheap & Perfect For Roblox! Halloween is officially behind us and for many people, that means it's time to start thinking about holiday shopping. More specifically, Black Friday. Crazy as it may sound, the biggest shopping day of the year is a mere four weeks away and we're already starting to see upcoming deals around the web

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/Google Assistant

We haven’t had a chance to get our hands on this one yet but Lenovo’s latest Android-powered Smart Tab not only features the Google Assistant but also doubles as an Assistant smart display when you drop the built-in kickstand. While not a Chromebook, a full-featured Android tablet with smart hub capabilities will probably be a popular purchase over the holidays and Lenovo is knocking nearly 50% off the retail price of $349. Oh yeah, you won’t even have to wait for Black Friday for this one. The deal is available now at Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/Google Assistant

Lenovo Smart Clock

I’ve saved the best for last. Lenovo’s tiny Assistant-enabled smart clock is probably my favorite device to enter this space since the niche had its start more than a year ago. Its tiny stature boasts an impressive amount of sound and as an alarm clock/home control, it fits perfectly in the bedroom where other devices may seem more intrusive. Still, I understand that $80 may seem steep to many when you can probably get a better speaker or even a smart display for close to the same price.

Well, if you’ve considered the Lenovo Smart Clock, this should push you over the fence. Starting November 28th, the Smart Clock will be half off. That’s right. You can pick one up for only $39.99 which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. If Lenovo does their norm, there will likely be even more savings when you bundle the clock with other smart devices such as plugs or bulbs.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Costco

Costco is known to have a random deal or two on Chromebooks that can’t be found elsewhere and Black Friday is no exception. In addition to some serious exclusive savings, Costco offers free concierge service and an additional year of warranty on any new computer purchased from the buying club.

If you’re looking for a convertible with a premium look, great screen and a stylus, Costco has the Celeron, 4GB/64GB version of the popular Samsung Chromebook Plus for a dollar shy of $300. Their regular retail price is $519 which is a little much for this device but thanks to a $220 discount, it becomes very easy to recommend at $299.

Next up from Costco is one of the newest Chromebooks on the market and I suspect that it will be a wildly popular device during the holiday shopping season. The HP Chromebook X360 14b has only been on the market for a week or so and it looks like it should be a great Chromebook for those wanting the premium look of the original X360 14 without the $400-$500 price tag.

Costco appears to have a version of the HP that’s SKU-specific to their store. The specs look to be identical to the one we discovered on Amazon but it has twice the storage at 64GB, a Pentium processor and most importantly, it has the FullHD 1080P display. It’s priced at $399 and we’ve yet to review this one to see if it’s worth the money but if you wait until Black Friday, you can grab one for only $299.99 and that’s probably a no-brainer if you’re in the market for larger convertible and by the way, this is the one that is compatible with the emerging USI stylus tech.

You can check out the HP Chromebook X360 at Costco here. The deals will keep coming over the next few weeks and we’ll do our best to keep you in the know. Amazon and Best Buy will likely start teasing some deals very soon so don’t forget to bookmark our Deals page to stay up-to-date.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon