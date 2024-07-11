Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

The Chrome Cast 271: ASUS may have built the new King of Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we discuss some new hardware – including a monster new Chromebook – that just showed up at the office and some exciting new budget-friendly gadgets that should be arriving soon. In the first part of the show, we talk through our unboxing of the new Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 and why we wanted to do a video on this ultra-thin portable keyboard.

On the Chromebook side of things, we’re talking about none other than the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus – a device that might be the new King of Chromebooks. If you’ve been following along with our videos on YouTube, you know this device is not the standard $699 version though, so listen in to hear all of Robby’s thoughts on this monster version of the CX54.

In the latter part of the show, we talk through some very interesting, extremely affordable new tech from CMF, a sub-brand from Nothing. As you’ll hear, Robby is fired up about the watch and earbuds that both have solid specs at a price that doesn’t even seem possible. And yes, Robby is already trying to convince CMF to make a Chromebook!

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.