Unboxing and hands-on with Logitech’s ultra-light Keys-to-Go 2 [VIDEO]

When Logitech announced the new Keys-to-Go 2, I was actually a little underwhelmed. Specifically, I thought they were simply taking the (admittedly great) Casa Keys from the Casa Pop-Up Desk and slapping a cover on it. While I think they should totally sell the Casa Keys as a standalone item, I no longer think they need to. The new Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard is that good.

Not only is this not a dupe of the Casa Keys, the new Keys-to-Go 2 keyboard is something unlike anything I’ve ever tried out before. It is light, but not flimsy; small, but not cramped; simple and yet wildly useful. This is a keyboard I want in my bookbag right now.

advertisement

Works beautifully with a Chromebook

Even better, not only does this thing work with Windows and MacOS, it is also Works with Chrombook certified as well, so getting up and running with it was as simple as it gets. Basically, you open it up, pull out the battery tab (more on that in a second), and you can connect right away.

The instruction do have a way to switch modes on the keyboard, but I didn’t find any need to do so to have all the function keys working as expected. There are brightness, emoji, screen capture, overview, volume, and play/pause buttons all up there for you, and if you need to remap things, you can always lean on ChromeOS to do that for you.

advertisement

And somehow, once I paired the keyboard, my settings already showed a couple keyboard shortcuts changes, making the Caps Lock key into my Search/Everything key and making the meta button (the Windows key) into my Caps Lock. This is what I would have done anyway to allow my ingrained habits to keep rolling (I use multipaste all the time), but it was very interesting to see it auto mapped before I even did anything.

How is the actual keyboard?

As far as the keyboard itself goes, the keys have small travel and the entire package is super-thin and super-light. You can see in the video just how slight this device is, and it really does feel like a large checkbook that wouldn’t take up a lick of space in a bag. And the keys are super quiet as well, making the typing experience quite nice for a device this small, light, and thin.

advertisement

The case folds underneath and stays in place via light magnets when closed or fully open, so that’s a nice touch, and the dual watch battery enclosure is up top and will require a T5 Torx screwdriver to access once it is needed. Logitech says the batteries that come pre-installed will last up to 3 years, so it’ll be while until you need this particular fact.

Overall, this is simply a fantastic, comfortable, ultra-portable keyboard that you could use in any desktop setup with ease. It pairs up quickly, can pair to 3 different devices, fits easily in any bag, and generally just does the job well. I’m going to test it out a bit with a tablet and the Logitech Pebble mouse out and about over the next week or so, but I can already tell you how that will go: quite well. For $79.99, it’s all the mobile keyboard you need.

advertisement