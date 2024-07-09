ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus unboxing [VIDEO]

A few days ago, we finally received our production-level ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. As I normally do, I did a quick check to ensure it was the correct device we were expecting, and that’s when I noticed something unusual. The model number indicated a higher-end version than I even realized was out and available, with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a touchscreen – a feature that is notably absent on the standard $699 model.

After a couple emails, ASUS did confirm that this particular version is meant for the enterprise market, available through resellers like CDW for around $920 (on sale for only $882 at the moment). Compared to the standard model, priced at $699, this particular version delivers some really great upgrades that definitely add a bit more of a premium feel to the overall package. But they don’t change the fundamentals of this awesome Chromebook, with the $699 version still being very similar in most ways. That version absolutely still packs a punch with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an awesome 500-nit QHD display.

Back to the one we have in the office, however, the all-aluminum chassis feels incredibly solid, just like we remember from our time with the pre-production model and the one we saw in New York at the Chromebook event. The 14-inch 16:10 QHD screen is vibrant and clear, and the 8-megapixel camera is surprisingly good for a Chromebook. With the ability to record in 4K and better photo capture abilities than I’ve ever seen from a Chromebook webcam, the CX54 is very impressive on the visual front for sure.

The keyboard – held up by that ultra-rigid chassis – feels amazing to type on, too, with a nice amount of travel and very tactile click on each keypress. Additionally, the large glass trackpad is smooth and the click mechanism feels very well built.

Where this device has a leg up on other ultra-high-end Chromebooks (like the HP Dragonfly Pro) is in the port selection department. With two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, and a microSD card slot, this device is about as versatile as it comes and will require no docking mechanism at the desk.

I have no doubt that the Intel Core Ultra 5-115U inside is plenty capable of handling anything I throw at it, but I’ll need to put it through the standard trial period either way. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, I don’t think there will be any issues with performance, here. Battery life is a question mark for now, but I fully expect 8-10 hours with the screen brightness kept in-check.

Lastly, I did at least take a listen to the speakers cranked up quite a bit and I was pretty impressed. The spoken word in videos sounds fantastic, and music tracks are full and punchy as well. These are no match for the wildly-good speakers in the HP Dragonfly Pro, but we may be waiting a very long time before that benchmark is eclipsed.

With the HP Dragonfly Pro being largely unavailable any longer (at least that we can tell), the new King of Chromebooks title looks to be shifting to ASUS at this point. While the standard $699 version has its trade-offs to get the price down, this model has no such issue. Adding in the extra RAM, storage, and touch capabilities, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a formidable, impressive device that should appeal to anyone looking for a high-class, high-performance Chromebook. Review coming soon!

