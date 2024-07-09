Snag the monster ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus for just $882

Well, this isn’t one I had on my bingo card for today. This morning as we were publishing our initial unboxing and early thoughts on the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, I went to grab a link for those interested to purchase one and came across a very odd sale that I would never have expected at this point.

Over at CDW – the only place to buy this souped-up model we have in the office – the price has been a reasonable $925 since we became aware of its existence. For all you get in this Chromebook, that price feels a tad under what I would have expected. With a build quality this great, a bright QHD touchscreen, excellent keyboard/trackpad, massive swath of I/O options, 4K webcam, fingerprint scanner, and upgraded internals that include the Intel Core Ultra 5-115U, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage, $999 felt like the price I would expect.

And now, not only is this device $75 less than that, it is nearly $180 off! That’s right: you can get this monster of a Chromebook for just $881.99 over at CDW right now, and I’m a bit shocked. First, CDW is mainly here for B2B sorts of transactions, and other than us talking about this device on their site, it isn’t widely known about.

Yet, here we are with a big discount on it already, and if you are the type that has been looking for a high end, luxurious Chromebook experience, this is the one you need to be checking out right now. If/when the standard version with no touch, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage arrives in stock at ASUS or another retailer, it would still be a consideration at $699. But if you want the best of the best in the Chromebook Plus world at the moment, this is definitely the one. Don’t miss it!

