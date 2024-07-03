ASUS sent us a monster version of the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus

I’m a tad bit shocked and confused right now. Our review unit of the sometimes-confusing ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus arrived today and like I always do with a new Chromebook that comes to our door, I peeked inside to make sure things are all there and in place. After all, nothing spoils an unboxing video quite like unsheathing a new device only to find it’s the wrong one or comes with stuff that isn’t supposed to be in the box.

Immediately as I lifted the lid on this model, I knew something was a tad different. Granted, the one we’ve had in the office since January was a pre-production unit (that bricked on me after a failed update to the custom version of ChromeOS that was running on it), so I thought a few things in the chassis may have changed since I really handled one of these.

But it only took a few seconds to realize this was an upgraded version of the ExpertBook CX54 that changes a few key parts of the formula versus the one and only model available for purchase through ASUS’ website. That model – the version with no touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – runs $699 and nestles nicely into the Chromebook Plus category just fine.

A huge upgrade, but at what price?

This device I have in my hands right now most likely does not. I say “most likely” because I have no idea how much this one costs or where you’d even buy it if you wanted to. A big shout out to ASUS for sending me an upgraded model, but I’m left with some questions that I’ve sent over to them for the time being.

Mainly, how much is this model and where/when can I buy one? While the main version that is available for purchase clearly cuts a few corners to get the price in line with Chromebook Plus pricing structures, this model doesn’t do any of that. Instead, it keeps the excellent, extra firm chassis and upgrades many of the key components.

First, the screen comes with touch capabilities. It’s still QHD and still ultra-bright, but now it has touch input. And it is the first difference I noticed when I opened the lid. It just didn’t quite look the same as the other model we’ve had around, and on the initial welcome screen, it registered touch inputs. It was the first thing to clue me in that something was a bit off, here.

Grabbing the box, I then saw that this model comes with the same Intel Core Ultra 5-115U processor, but bumps up to 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. The fingerprint scanner is still here and the backlit keyboard and huge glass trackpad are along for the ride as well.

So I quickly did a search for this particular model number and found nothing on the web about this device apart from the standard model that’s been available since last month. I have no idea what the cost would be, where you can get one if you wanted it, or where ASUS even got this model to send over to us.

What I do know is this version definitely solves most of the shortcoming for those looking to find a newer Chromebook that can compete with the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. With these specs, the two really do get far more competitive, but I can’t really comment on the reality of getting one until I hear back from ASUS. Until then, I’m going to unbox it (later today) and try my best to ignore the extras so that I can evaluate what would be far closer to the standard retail experience. Hopefully we’ll have some answers soon.