Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

The Chrome Cast 270: Pixel 9 event comes two months early

By View Comments

The Chrome Cast Ep. 270 Google Pixel 9 Event

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast we chat about hosting our very first members-only AMA and then dive deep into Google’s surprise hardware event that was just announced. In our discussions about the new Pixel 9 lineup, we also talk through how phone processors are made and how the next TSMC-fabbed Tensor chip could be a game changer.

As for the AMA, this is something new we are doing for our Chrome Unboxed Plus community where we host folks from the ChromeOS team at Google (or from other interesting companies) to answer questions from our community in a private live stream on Discord. Since we recorded this show yesterday and did the AMA with Stella Shannon last night, you’ve unfortunately missed this first one but there will be more! We’re really happy with this revamped community and have expanded our existing benefits to now include AMAs, exclusive giveaways, and even an ad-free podcast feed. So, if you’re not a member already, you can easily check it out with our 7-day free trial and I hope that you stick around!

advertisement

The remainder of the show is all about the Made By Google event RSVPs that went out to the press yesterday! Since there wasn’t any mention of hardware at Google I/O, we’re expecting a packed keynote this year with new Pixel phones, a new Pixel Fold, an updated Pixel Watch with two sizes, and a refresh to the Pixel Buds Pro. So yeah, there was a lot to talk through. I hope you enjoy the show, cheers!

Show Links

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.