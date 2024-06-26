The Chrome Cast 270: Pixel 9 event comes two months early

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast we chat about hosting our very first members-only AMA and then dive deep into Google’s surprise hardware event that was just announced. In our discussions about the new Pixel 9 lineup, we also talk through how phone processors are made and how the next TSMC-fabbed Tensor chip could be a game changer.

As for the AMA, this is something new we are doing for our Chrome Unboxed Plus community where we host folks from the ChromeOS team at Google (or from other interesting companies) to answer questions from our community in a private live stream on Discord. Since we recorded this show yesterday and did the AMA with Stella Shannon last night, you’ve unfortunately missed this first one but there will be more! We’re really happy with this revamped community and have expanded our existing benefits to now include AMAs, exclusive giveaways, and even an ad-free podcast feed. So, if you’re not a member already, you can easily check it out with our 7-day free trial and I hope that you stick around!

The remainder of the show is all about the Made By Google event RSVPs that went out to the press yesterday! Since there wasn’t any mention of hardware at Google I/O, we’re expecting a packed keynote this year with new Pixel phones, a new Pixel Fold, an updated Pixel Watch with two sizes, and a refresh to the Pixel Buds Pro. So yeah, there was a lot to talk through. I hope you enjoy the show, cheers!

