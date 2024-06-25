Google Pixel Hardware event is coming in August this time around

Well, it seems like Google has thrown us a bit of a curveball this year! In a surprise announcement, they’ve moved up the annual Made by Google hardware event to August 13th. That’s right, instead of the usual October showcase, we’re getting an early look at what Google has in store for its Pixel lineup this time around.

New venue and an unsurprising focus on AI

This year, the Made by Google hardware event is heading back to its roots as well, taking place at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. This marks a shift from more recent years that saw the event held in New York City. The invitation itself is not overly revealing, but emphasizes “the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

advertisement

Pixel 9, Watch 3, and likely more

The rumor mill has been churning for quite some time about new Google-made hardware, so even though the invite isn’t specific about what will be showcased, here are the things that are most likely coming to this year’s hardware event:

Pixel 9 Lineup: We’re not just getting one Pixel 9, but potentially three! Alongside the standard model, we could see two sizes of the Pixel 9 Pro. One may be the same size as the current Pro, while another could be a smaller, more pocketable flagship.

We’re not just getting one Pixel 9, but potentially three! Alongside the standard model, we could see two sizes of the Pixel 9 Pro. One may be the same size as the current Pro, while another could be a smaller, more pocketable flagship. Pixel Watch 3: Google’s smartwatch is rumored to be getting a refresh, with potential 41mm and 45mm sizes. Leaked renders suggest a design similar to previous generations, but the biggest upgrade will be that larger size for larger wrists.

Google’s smartwatch is rumored to be getting a refresh, with potential 41mm and 45mm sizes. Leaked renders suggest a design similar to previous generations, but the biggest upgrade will be that larger size for larger wrists. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: One of the more intriguing rumors suggests a new, updated foldable is on the horizon. Overall, Google did well with the original Pixel Fold, but this new Pro version (clunky naming aside) could clean up a lot of the quirks that plagues the initial attempt.

One of the more intriguing rumors suggests a new, updated foldable is on the horizon. Overall, Google did well with the original Pixel Fold, but this new Pro version (clunky naming aside) could clean up a lot of the quirks that plagues the initial attempt. Pixel Buds Pro 2: An updated version of Google’s premium earbuds has been rumored as well. What the update would look like is anyone’s guess, but you and I both know it’ll involve some sort of AI.

We don’t have all the details yet, but one thing is clear: Google is looking to shake things up a bit. This far-earlier-than-usual event could mean we get our hands on new Pixel devices sooner rather than later. I’ve always thought October was too late to put out new hardware, and with Google choosing to forego any hardware announcements at I/O this year, I like this move a lot. Only 7 weeks to wait, now!

advertisement