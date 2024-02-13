Gemini Advanced AI: what it is, what it costs, and how to try it for free

There’s a good chance that Google’s recent AI rebranding might have left you feeling a little confused. From Bard becoming Gemini, to a new advanced chatbot and an AI Premium subscription, it’s easy to understand why some of you were left scratching your heads and wondering what exactly Google is now offering in the consumer AI space. So let’s break down what it is, what it costs, and how you can try it out.

Google AI timeline and naming structure

Alright, let’s start from the top. Back in March 2023, Google launched Bard, a LaMDA-driven chatbot to compete with the likes of ChatGPT. Then, Gemini was launched back in December 2023 and was the general brand for Google’s multimodal AI model with three versions called Ultra, Pro, and Nano. And now, as of last week, Google has scrapped the Bard branding (thankfully) and all of Google’s AI efforts are now under the Gemini branding. The basic version of Gemini (formerly Bard) has been available since March as a chatbot powered by the Pro 1.0 model.

advertisement

As part of this rebranding, Google released a new, paid chatbot powered by Ultra 1.0, the “largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model” called Gemini Advanced. This new chatbot is here to compete with other paid chatbots like ChatGPT Plus. Gemini Advanced promises to be your intelligent companion, with the ability to handle more complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, and creative projects. You can also now get access to Gemini Advanced through a new app on Android and in the Google app on iOS.

advertisement

How much does Gemini Advanced cost?

To get Gemini Advanced, you will have to sign up for the new Google One “AI Premium” tier that costs $20 per month. This package includes more than just the chatbot; subscribers also get 2TB of storage to keep memories safe, access to premium Google Meet features, dark web monitoring, and a VPN for added security. You also get 10% back on Google Store purchases, enhanced customer support, and a VPN by Google One for secure browsing. It’s like having a personal AI assistant and a premium subscription rolled into one. The graph below from Google is helpful to visualize what exactly you are getting with each Google One plan.

Want to try out Gemini Advanced for free? Google is offering a free two-month trial of Google One AI Premium. With this free trial, you can test things out and see if Gemini can streamline your tasks. The trial is available in English across 150 countries and territories, with additional languages on the horizon.

advertisement

Overall, I think the rebranding of Bard to Gemini signifies a shift in Google’s AI strategy. This isn’t just about a chatbot; I think Google wants Gemini to be an AI companion that can empower your daily life. Yes, the naming is a bit confusing, but I’m hopeful that things will be more clear moving forward as we move from the experimental phase to primetime. We’re excited to continue testing Bard, I mean Gemini, and I’m excited to see how Google’s “most efficient” AI model will perform. If you want to try it out for yourself, I would sign up for the free trial soon, there is no telling how long this deal will be available.

Newsletter Signup