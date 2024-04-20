Google Pixel 9 Pro leak confirms iPhone clone design

Well, folks, It looks like the early leaks were true. New hands-on photos of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced, giving us our first glimpse at the iPhone-esque design that appears to be a total revamp and all-new look for Google’s flagship devices. There are several hands-on photos here, so let’s dive in.

These hands-on photos from Rozetked (thanks to an anonymous source) showcase the Pixel 9 Pro from several angles. This phone is rumored to be the middle child of the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup. And yep, those early renders from back in January weren’t lying – the new protruding camera bar design on the back is a big change. In the photos we can clearly see those three cameras, an LED flash, and what looks like the temperature sensor from the Pixel 8 Pro.

Looking around the device a little more, the Pixel 9 Pro seems to have a matte back contrasted with a glossy metal frame. There’s a USB-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and SIM tray – all the usual suspects. The right side has the power and volume controls, and check out that mmWave 5G antenna nestled in the top frame.

As a bonus, one of these photos spills the beans about the internals! The bootloader screen confirms 128GB storage and a whopping 16GB of RAM. That’s a solid upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro that shipped with 12GB of RAM.

So, how do I feel about this new design?

Honestly, I wasn’t sold on the new look at first and still totally agree with Robby that this design is eerily similar to the boring iPhone design that Apple has been using as of late and is an unnecessary departure from the Pixel design language that Google has been building from the beginning. But these photos? I’m coming around. It’s got the signature Pixel vibe with the camera bar yet stands out. I’ll hold my final verdict until I can get my hands on one, but for now, I’m feeling cautiously optimistic and curious.

We’ll likely have to wait until the October Google hardware went for the final reveal but who knows, Google might drop a Pixel 9 Pro teaser at Google I/O 2024 in a few months. Until then, I’m sure the hype train won’t be slowing down anytime soon and there will be more leaks to come, so buckle up.

Let me know what you guys think about these leaks in the comments! Do you love the new design, or are you still on the fence?

