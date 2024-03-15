Google I/O 2024 dates and small live crowd confirmed

Each year around this time, we generally get a head-scratcher of a game from Google followed by an official unveiling for the dates of Google I/O. This year is no different, and Google’s latest game – called “Break the Loop” – is not only a challenging time, but also a great example once again of the power of the open web. Seriously, this one is really fun.

But you don’t have to solve the puzzle at this point to get to the details on Google I/O 2024 and going to the site, you actually get the basic event details and a countdown right up front now instead of being redirected to the game. Head over there if you like, but here are the basics:

May 14th, 2024

10AM PST/1PM EST

Live keynote (broadcast with small, live audience)

Online/on-demand sessions

Free registration

Developer groups available

A small, live audience

In those details up there, you may have noticed something a tad bit different than most other years: the live audience size. Apart from the comeback year post-pandemic, Google I/O has always had a keynote in the massive Shoreline Amphitheater Google has on the Mountain View campus. That amphitheater has seating for 6,500 with 16,000 general admission “seats” on the surrounding lawn. And for most Google I/O keynotes, they fill up those 6,500 seats.

This year, however, that might not be the case. While I don’t expect the live audience to be the tiny get together we had in the post-Covid setup, I’m curious to see if they use the Shoreline Amphitheater at all. It would look odd with a small crowd, so my bet is on a fresh, new location this time around.

The bigger question is why they are limiting the live attendance at all. Last year it was called a “limited” live audiece, but the seating area of the amphitheater was full. With this “small live audience” language, it feels like it might shrink further.

The only thing I can come up with as a reason is the evolving nature of this conference. In the past few years, we’ve largely moved to online-only breakout sessions and last year they were simply delivered on-demand. It removes the need for coordinated schedules and live streaming and gets developers and press the info they want right away.

Google has put developer communities front and center on the Google I/O homepage this year, and perhaps that’s in an attempt to keep some of the communication lines open for I/O attendees that I’m certain found great worth in not only attending sessions, but bouncing ideas off of one another in person. Google has created a system that allows clubs and groups to be found physically near your location if you like, and there were even a few options around me to connect with if I chose to do so after registering.

Overall, I think this is the right way to go for I/O moving forward. The Keynote can easily be streamed live to reach a wide audience and having the more-informational sessions there and ready to be consumed right away simply makes way more sense. I’m sure many will miss making the trip, but for what Google I/O is supposed to be, this format really does get this job done efficiently. We’ll see how it all shakes out in 60 days.

