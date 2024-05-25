Why you might want to skip Pixel 9 and wait for Pixel 10

Google’s Pixel lineup has earned a dedicated following over the years thanks to its generally-helpful software and camera capabilities. However, one area where Pixel phones have fallen a bit short in the past few years is in their custom Tensor processors, co-developed with Samsung. These chips, while pretty powerful, have faced criticism for thermal management and power efficiency. But a change is coming pretty soon.

Proof that Tensor G5 will be made by TSMC

Recent leaks, backed by information found in public trade databases by Android Authority, reveal that the upcoming Pixel 10 (powered by the Tensor G5 chip) will be Google’s first to break away from Samsung and utilize TSMC’s renowned manufacturing prowess. If you don’t know who TSMC is, just knowing that they are behind the production of chips for AMD, Apple, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Nvidia should tell you all you need to know about their capabilities and position in the market. Long story short: this is very good news for Google.

What’s in a shipping manifest?

So what did Android Authority find that led to this latest leak? Trade declarations are sometimes shared with third parties who then create searchable databases (some accessible for free). This practice has led to various tech leaks, including those about unreleased Qualcomm products, giving us early insights into upcoming devices. Here is what Android Authority found and a quick breakdown they provided to understand the portion in the Description of Goods:

TSMC Confirmation: The shipping manifest clearly mentions TSMC and its exclusive packaging technology, InFO POP, solidifying the leaks and marking the shift away from Samsung in Google’s silicon strategy.

LGA: The description of goods mentions 'LGA' – or the internal codename for Tensor G5 (Laguna).

Early Development Stage: The chip revision, "A0," and other details indicate that this is an early sample, likely with some issues to be ironed out before launch. However, it's encouraging to see that the chip has already passed some functionality tests.

16GB RAM Boost: The manifest mentions 16GB of RAM, aligning with leaks suggesting a RAM upgrade for the Pixel 9 Pro, setting a potential standard for the Pixel 10.

New Partnership: The involvement of Tessolve Semiconductor in India hints at Google expanding its partnerships beyond Samsung for chip verification and testing.

TSMC is widely recognized for its superior chip manufacturing, particularly in terms of power efficiency and thermals. This shift could mean a Pixel 10 (with Tensor G5) that not only delivers far more powerful performance but also stays cooler under pressure and offers improved battery life. Those things have been struggles for Google since the introduction of Tensor, and TSMC will provide the fix.

While the Pixel 9 is still on the horizon for a likely launch this fall, the prospect of a TSMC-made Tensor G5 inside the Pixel 10 is enough to derail that launch a bit for those that can afford to wait a bit longer. Now that we’ve gone from rumor to pretty solid evidence of this move for Tensor G5, I know I won’t be the only one thinking it might be best to hold off until Pixel 10 before upgrading phones. The difference will likely be pretty substantial and also worth the wait if you can hold out.