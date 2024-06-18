Renders of the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 make me so happy

A few weeks back, we got the first leaked renders of the Pixel Watch 3. While these images and a short video confirmed the slightly thicker body of Google’s upcoming watch, there was not a lot to talk about from a new design perspective. And unless you looked really hard, I’d bet you’d have a difficult time telling the Pixel Watch 2 apart from the Pixel Watch 3.

But the most glaring omission in that leak was far and away the lack of any images for the rumored, larger Pixel Watch 3 option. As a larger human being, I simply find the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 a bit too dainty on my wrist, and have been looking very forward to the Pixel Watch 3 – assuming a larger option was on the way. And the lack of it in that first round of leaks stung pretty bad.

advertisement

Alas, new leaked renders have arrived, and just as 9to5 Google formerly promised, a larger 45mm size of the Pixel Watch 3 (versus the current 41mm) is on the way, and I couldn’t be more excited for it. With the physical size of the first two editions being my only real beef with Google’s watch, this larger model means I’m likely on my way back to the Pixel Watch with the 3rd iteration.

There’s just no doubting the fact that Google does Wear OS better than others, and I miss all the ways the Pixel Watch handles the entire wearable experience. I miss fitness tracking on the Fitbit app and I miss the way the Pixel Watch deals with notifications and apps, too. While my Galaxy Watch 5 is fine as a watch, I’d take the Pixel Watch’s UI all day every day.

advertisement

And soon, I’ll be able to switch back to it! Sure, the Galaxy Watch 5 has served me well, but I cannot wait to be back on a Pixel Watch again. Pricing is obviously not available just yet, but I’d assume the larger watch will come with a larger price tag too, but in my opinion, it’ll totally be worth it. We’ll know more as October inches closer.