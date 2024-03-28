The Chrome Cast 260: We have Lenovo’s pocket-sized Chromebox in the office

We’re back with another episode of The Chrome Cast podcast and on this week’s show, we discuss some new, interesting hardware we’ve been testing. If you’ve been listening to the show or reading the site lately, you know that we have been working hard to get through our reviews of the Chromebook Plus models announced in October. So it was a nice change of pace when the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk and Lenovo Chromebox Micro arrived at our office this week.

We’ve been anxiously waiting for the Logitech Casa to arrive for a few reasons. First and foremost, we wanted to ensure that the keyboard and trackpad work with ChromeOS as seamlessly as we hoped, since Logitech went above and beyond to make this a Works With Chromebook-certified product. And secondly, we wanted to see if the hardware was good enough to justify the $180 price tag. Listen in to see what Robby thinks and check out our recent unboxing video to see the Casa in action.

The second half of the show is all about Lenovo’s interesting new take on a Chromebox: the Chromebox Micro. We’ve been excited to see this Chromebox is truly pocket-sized so as soon as it arrived, we opened the box and I popped it straight into my pocket, no problem! Oh, and we’ve already discovered that it is the first Chromebox we’ve ever tested that can be run off of a portable power bank.

Outside of Enterprise or home-desktop setups, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro opens the door for some unique use cases that we are excited to try out. Maybe a portable setup with AR glasses? Stay tuned as we test and experiment more with this new Chromebox. If you are excited about this Chromebox, send us a message or hit us up on X and explain why – we’re curious why it seems like so many of you are interested in this Chromebox.

We also made sure to squeeze in a “Hot Take” at the end of the show so make sure to stick around for that to hear Robby’s ode to the original Google WiFi. I hope you enjoy the show! Cheers!

