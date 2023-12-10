Yes, you will be able to buy the Lenovo Chromebox that fits in your pocket

Lenovo recently unveiled their latest innovation in the world of ChromeOS: the Lenovo Chromebox Micro. This tiny powerhouse is aimed at enterprise customers who want to deploy a small but mighty ChromeOS device but I was wondering: what about consumers? I would personally love to have a compact Chromebox like this for my home setup so, we asked Google. They got back to us and confirmed that the Lenovo Chromebox Micro will indeed be available for consumers to purchase when the device is officially released in the first quarter of 2024.

In case you missed our last post about the Micro, it’s a Chromebox about the size of a Pixel smartphone. Weighing in at just a pound (approximately 450 grams), it can be easily stored behind a monitor. And this device is not just small; it’s a fully functional Chrome-OS device that doesn’t compromise on specs or connectivity.

Photo Provided by Google

Despite its small frame, the Chromebox Micro packs decent specs under the hood. It’s powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s fanless, ventless, and dust-proof too, making it perfect for continuous operation 24/7 in a variety of enterprise environments. But at the desk or in the home, this compact Chromebox could make for a streamlined ChromeOS setup, with the device easily mounting behind a monitor or even just sitting on the desk. Since it’s the size of a Pixel smartphone, this Chromebox could make for an ultra-clean, minimalist setup.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro will be hitting the market with a starting price of just $219. It will be released in select worldwide markets in the first quarter of 2024. Our representative from Google said they will have more as we get closer to the official release in Q1 2024. Maybe we will get hands-on with the little guy at CES 2024, so stay tuned!

