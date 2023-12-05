Meet the new pocket-sized Chromebox from Lenovo: The Chromebox Micro

Back in July of 2022, we had the pleasure of having Naveen Viswanatha on our podcast to chat about all of Google’s Enterprise solutions, including virtualization, end-to-end solutions, kiosks, and digital signage. As part of that conversation, Naveen talked about how Chrome OS is perfectly suited for kiosks and digital signage because of the secure and reliable nature of the OS. And now, with an announcement at the Digital Sign Experience (DSE) in Las Vegas, Lenovo is leaning into this space with a new pocket-sized, fanless device that they are calling the Chromebox Micro.

Introducing the Lenovo Chromebox Micro: Compact and Affordable

The Chromebox Micro is about the size of a Pixel smartphone and weighs just a pound (~450 grams). It offers a new level of portability and convenience for enterprise customers who want to quickly and easily deploy these devices. Despite its small size, the Chromebox Micro is a fully functional Chrome-OS device with decent specs and plenty of ports for connectivity. The only Chrome OS-powered device that is smaller than the Chromebox Micro would be the ASUS Chromebit which was launched back in 2015.

Photo Provided by Google

Under the hood, the Chromebox Micro is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, backed by 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s designed to be fanless, ventless, and dust-proof – ideal for continuous 24/7 operation in various environments. Here’s a look at the full spec list.

Lenovo Chromebox Micro Specs

CPU Intel Jasper Lake2c N4500, 8+32, fanless OS ChromeOS Memory / Storage 8GB / 32GB eMMC Dimensions 163 x 79 x 19.7 mm Weight 450 grams I/O 2x USB Type-C

2x USB Type-A

1x HDMI

1x RJ45 Data

1x Audio Jack

1x Power Button

1x LED Indicator

1x K-Lock

As you can see, this little guy packs in an impressive array of ports for connectivity with two USB-C, two full-sized USB ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and mounting options. The Chromebox Micro can also power two 4K displays and Lenovo is even working with Instoresceen to develop custom 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch inFLEX touchscreen displays specifically for this device that feature a rear cutout where the Chromebox Micro can easily be screwed in.

In a blog post on the Lenovo website, Bryan Lee, VP of ChromeOS and Education at Google, emphasized the device’s design and purpose.

“The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is our most compact, affordable Chromebox yet. It’s a pocket-sized, plug-and-play solution that’s quick to deploy, easy to manage, and versatile for various use cases.” Bryan Lee, VP of ChromeOS and Education, Google

Lenovo Chromebook Micro Availability and Pricing

Slated for release in the first quarter of 2024 in select worldwide markets, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro will be priced starting at $219. In a post on the Google Cloud page, Google said “there is more to come, we’re partnering with additional device manufacturers to bring affordable, compact, enterprise-grade Chromeboxes to your business soon.” Although this device and future compact Chromeboxes are clearly aimed at enterprise customers, we did reach out to Google to see if these devices would be available for consumer purchase but we have not heard back. If we can get our hands on one of these new Chromeboxes, we will certainly let you all know.

