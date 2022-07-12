The Chrome Cast 179: Exploring Chrome Enterprise solutions with Google’s Naveen Viswanatha

Today on the Chrome Cast podcast, we have an interview with Naveen Viswanatha, Chrome OS Product Lead for the Commercial Team at Google. Naveen started with the Chrome OS education team but has been focused on enterprise solutions for a few years now, so he had some great insights on how Chrome OS can be leveraged in areas outside of the consumer market.

We had a great chat about digital signage, kiosks, virtualization, and how the enterprise team is creating end-to-end solutions for businesses that want to move to Chrome OS. We wrap up the conversation by talking about Google’s move into contact centers and how Chrome OS can provide a streamlined and secure solution for these operations.

LINKS

This episode is brought to you by VIZOR – Chromebook 1:1 Management Software for School Districts. VIZOR is a Chromebook and IT Asset management solution designed specifically for Schools and School Districts. VIZOR integrates with the Google Admin console and with your Student Information System, such as PowerSchool. Know who has what Chromebook, manage 1:1 programs and track repairs. To find out how VIZOR can help your School manage Chromebooks go to vizor.cloud/unboxed.