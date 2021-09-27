The next time you call a contact center for support, they could be using Chrome OS too

Welcome to the Workspace Sessions. Workspace Sessions brings you the latest from Google Workspace, the Google Admin Console, and all things related to Enterprise and Education from the world of Google.

With an overwhelming amount of contact or call and support centers being forced to go digital this past year thanks to the global pandemic, Google swoops in yet again to save the day with its excellent Workspace solutions. Today, it’s gone a step further and deployed Chrome OS as an integrated solution for these types of users!

Now, organizations that partner with Google can get access to a secure platform with remote management, new contact center solutions optimized for Chrome OS via a new solution track for Chrome Enterprise Recommended, access to Citrix Workspace (Chrome OS is now Citrix Ready), and even new certified Works with Chromebook headsets.

With device manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, and WWCB accessory makers like Belkin, Jabra, Logitech, Targus, and more, Chrome OS has been preparing for this type of thing for the past few years. In fact, Google has basically positioned its operating system to become the go-to solution for a number of industries.

We’ve seen it time and again – Frontline workers such as essential industry workers and first-responders, schools, and more – Chrome OS driven devices such as Chromebooks, Chromebases, and Chromeboxes are perfectly positioned for the world we live in today where connecting with one another, effectively communicating to solve complex problems, and even living day to day has quickly become cloud-oriented. It’s awesome to see yet another industry make its way into the fold.

In fact, Google has partnered with seven Contact Center Solution providers to kick off the party including 8×8, Cisco, Edify, Five9, Genesys, RingCentral, and Vonage. By working closely with Google’s partner engineering team, they have all optimized their tools and services to work with Chrome OS. You can check out some demos here.

The cost savings of moving to Chrome OS and Workspace were significant. But even more important is that we save people’s time so that they’re more productive. We want to offer better customer service from our contact centers, instead of spending time trying to maintain infrastructure. Nicolas Fernandez – DevOps Engineer, Mercado Libre via the Google Cloud Blog

The hope, of course, is that more companies follow in their footsteps, structuring the daily operation of their business around Chrome OS. With that being said, it’s obviously a ton of work to shift an entire organization and the tools and processes they use to get things done to something entirely different, but Google likely sees this as a long-term commitment.

Chrome OS is and can be agent device-free, allowing users to take to the cloud, working from home, or really anywhere that’s convenient and safe all while being more productive and protecting business and customer information. Google is taking its time and building out something truly incredible, but most of the fruits of its labor are because of the groundwork it’s already laid over the past decade.

For now, Contact Centers can begin getting plugged into Chrome Enterprise Recommended and learning the ropes as they plan to make a decision down the road. If you’re reading this and you’re a Contact Center worker, we’ll review all of the new Works with Chromebook headsets and their benefits soon, so stay tuned! The best part about all of this is that calling a third-party company to get help with your Chromebook may one day yield better technical support since the person on the other end of the line could be using Chrome OS too!