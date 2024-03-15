Logitech’s Casa Pop-Up Desk is confirmed ‘Works with Chromebook’

If you have been looking for a wireless trackpad and keyboard combo that works perfectly with your Chromebook, the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk might be the answer. After learning about the US release of this “desk in a box” that packs a keyboard and trackpad inside of a folding laptop stand, we quickly did some investigation and found that it is “compatible” with ChromeOS. This news alone had us very excited, but it gets better. After getting in touch with a rep from Logitech, we have received confirmation that the Casa Pop-Up Desk is certified as a Works with Chromebook product.

This certification means that the Casa keyboard and trackpad have been tested and proven to meet Chromebook compatibility standards and should not just connect and work with your Chromebook, but should do so seamlessly. One of the great things about ChromeOS is that most Bluetooth peripherals just work with Chromebooks. This certification takes things a bit further and provides a clear-cut way for shoppers to know that a particular product has gone through extra testing to make sure everything functions properly. Just look for the Works with Chromebook badge and you’ll know that the product is fully compatible with your Chromebook.

It’s not surprising that Logitech has decided to make the Casa a Works with Chromebook product. Logitech has been a pioneer in the program and has a comprehensive portfolio of devices that are certified. We’ve even talked with Logitech on the podcast about their Works With Chromebook lineup and how they spend so much time testing products. You can view a landing page dedicated to their Works with Chromebook products here and see just how many devices they have tested and certified. While it’s not surprising, it is nice to see that they have taken the time to make sure the Casa received this same treatment.

It looks like Logitech has also made sure to include the Works with Chromebook badge on the retail packaging, too. We’ve yet to receive our review unit (hopefully it arrives soon) but after doing a little digging on YouTube, there is one unboxing that clearly shows the badge and a certification description on the back of the box.

We’re excited to test the Casa when it arrives here at the office but this certification makes me pretty confident that things are going to work perfectly. The whole package is super interesting but we’re particularly excited about the trackpad. We’ve been waiting for a proper wireless trackpad that works seamlessly on ChromeOS for a long time now and it looks like Logitech is going to deliver exactly that. But, of course, we still need to get our hands on the Casa to test things out so stay tuned for more coverage and an unboxing coming soon.

