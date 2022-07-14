The Chrome Cast 180: Logitech’s ‘Works With Chromebook’ Lineup, EDU strategy, and Logi Pen with Gaurav Bradoo

For this episode of The Chrome Cast podcast, we have an interview with Gaurav Bradoo, Product Lead for Education at Logitech. More specifically, Gaurav is responsible for the product management and portfolio strategy for the team at Logitech, looking at education and how they can help learners and educators ignite their full potential through technology.

We had a fun and informative conversation about the product development process at Logitech, how they help students succeed with technology, and the extensive process they went through to develop the Logi Pen USI stylus.

We have always been fans of Logitech peripherals here at Chrome Unboxed and they now have over 50 total devices that are Works with Chromebook certified, so it was great to talk with Gaurav about their comprehensive portfolio of products. Logitech has been a pioneer partner for the Works with Chromebook certification program and it was interesting to hear how much time they are now devoting time to testing and developing solutions specifically geared towards teachers and students.

